$33.75 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.99 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

