33,924 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $301,000.

ARKW stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $162.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79.

