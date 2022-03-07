394,520 Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMNI opened at $5.54 on Monday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

