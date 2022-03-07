3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $143.28. 4,552,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,987. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

