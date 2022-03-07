$4.53 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.