$410.66 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to post sales of $410.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $385.61 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $351.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE CRS opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

