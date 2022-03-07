414,500 Shares in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 414,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. USHG Acquisition makes up about 2.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC owned 1.16% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUGS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. 6,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,360. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

