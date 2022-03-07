$45.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.34 billion to $49.64 billion. Chevron posted sales of $32.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $180.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.23 billion to $213.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $175.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.03 billion to $222.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

