$450.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will report $450.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.37 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

Several analysts recently commented on NU shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $7.16 on Monday. NU has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

