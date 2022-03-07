46,435 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Bought by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,260 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

