4,817 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,817 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.25 on Monday, hitting $281.61. 1,055,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

