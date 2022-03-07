507,703 Shares in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 507,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.58% of Chimerix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

