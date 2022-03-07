$522.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce $522.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $519.67 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PSTG opened at $29.41 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.