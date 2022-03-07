$522.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce $522.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $519.67 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PSTG opened at $29.41 on Monday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.