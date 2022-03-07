543,000 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,000. CNH Industrial comprises 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,775,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199,870. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

