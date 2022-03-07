$579.42 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $579.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.00 million and the lowest is $575.15 million. Etsy reported sales of $550.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

ETSY opened at $151.57 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.70.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,779,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.