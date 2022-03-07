$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

