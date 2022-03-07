$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post $6.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
