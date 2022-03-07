6,219 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Amgen accounts for 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.83. 87,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,747. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

