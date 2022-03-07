$64.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report $64.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $67.20 million. Paya posted sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of Paya stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Paya in the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paya by 400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paya in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

