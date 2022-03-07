644,349 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 378,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 220,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.83. 5,082,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.