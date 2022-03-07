$668.76 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to report sales of $668.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.64 million to $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $37.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

