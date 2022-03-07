75,520 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sally Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.