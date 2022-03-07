$761.84 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to post $761.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $750.70 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.