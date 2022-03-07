8,159 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.