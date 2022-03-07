87,909 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.
NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,444. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.