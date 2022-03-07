87,909 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,444. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

