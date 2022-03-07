888 (LON:888) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $179.80

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.44), with a volume of 104482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.40 ($2.62).

888 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 545 ($7.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.14 ($7.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.90. The company has a market cap of £699.67 million and a P/E ratio of 55.85.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

