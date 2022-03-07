8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.21

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 25653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,866 shares of company stock worth $1,783,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,825,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,709,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

