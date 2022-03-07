8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches One Day Volume of $168,825.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $622,345.90 and $168,825.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004512 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

