908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 371,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.16. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.