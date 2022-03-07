908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MASS traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 370,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $58.20.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

