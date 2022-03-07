923,747 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 923,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,855,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $239.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

