AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.42

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 118179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

