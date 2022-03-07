AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 132292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. As a group, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.