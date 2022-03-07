AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.66

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 377554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

