AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.66

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 377554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.33.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
