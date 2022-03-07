AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
