AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.