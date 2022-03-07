ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after acquiring an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 373,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

