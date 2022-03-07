AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 224,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.