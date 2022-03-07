AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,337 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 98,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.38. 290,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

