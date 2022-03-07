AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock worth $56,670,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

