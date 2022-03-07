Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

