Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Shares Up 1.3%

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $515.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05.
About Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)
