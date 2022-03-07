Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $386.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

ACN stock traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $307.11. 19,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

