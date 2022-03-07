Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $314.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.