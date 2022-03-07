Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 17,185 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.45% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $182,000.

BATT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

