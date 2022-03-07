Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 597 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $14.25 on Monday, hitting $682.34. 14,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,035. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $690.00 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $816.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

