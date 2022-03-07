Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after purchasing an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 168,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,287. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

