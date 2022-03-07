Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. 40,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

