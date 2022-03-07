Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM – Get Rating) by 322.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.80% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $198,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. 246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,290. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,539 shares of company stock worth $327,824.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

