Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after purchasing an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 12,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,044. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

