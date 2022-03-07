Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $87.51.

