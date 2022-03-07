Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.00. 127,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

